Sheriff: Kentucky woman arrested for DUI twice in same day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sheriff: Kentucky woman arrested for DUI twice in same day

Posted: Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky woman was arrested for DUI twice in the same day.

WBKO-TV cited the Warren County Regional Jail's website and Sheriff Brett Hightower in reporting that 29-year-old Tiffany Henderson was charged with driving under the influence on Sunday morning and again that evening.

The station reports Henderson was booked the first time around 6 a.m. Sunday and released shortly after noon. Hightower says later that evening deputies received several complaints about a woman driving recklessly and found Henderson when they went to investigate. She was booked for the second time around 9 p.m.

According to the second arrest citation, deputies charged Henderson with DUI, public intoxication, domestic assault and wanton endangerment.

It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.

Information from: WBKO-TV, http://www.wbko.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.