West Frankfort's Brennon McCord nets $100,000 fishing tournament win

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WSIL) -- West Frankfort native Brennon McCord won the 36th annual T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League All-American tournament on the Potomac River Saturday. The win netted him a check for $100,000 and a chance to compete in the Fishing League Worldwide Cup in Hot Springs, Arkansas in August.

McCord spent the first two days of the tournament trailing angler Joseph Thompson, but Saturday, he brought in a five bass limit weighing 16 pounds, 3 ounces for a three day, 15 bass total of 45 pounds, 11 ounces.

Thompson would finish second with 44 pounds, 7 ounces.

At just 22 years old, McCord has banked four Top 10 finishes in the FLW's Illinois Division and continues to make a name for himself as a professional fisherman.

For the complete tournament results and more on McCord, click here.