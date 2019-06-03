US aims to help more cancer patients try experimental drugs

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WSIL) -- West Frankfort native Brennon McCord won the 36th annual Bass Fishing League All-American tournament on the Potomac River Saturday.
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon, which has been working to deliver orders faster, says that more than 10 million items now qualify for next-day delivery.
CHICAGO (AP) - U.S. drug regulators are launching a project aimed at giving more cancer patients a chance to try treatments that are not yet on the market but that have shown some promise in early testing.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage of the sunshine and the lone day without a chance for rain this week.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on action in the Illinois General Assembly: Illinois lawmakers have wrapped up their spring session after a whirlwind week that produced a budget, a state construction plan and billions of dollars in tax increases to fund it, more gambling, legalized marijuana use and protections for abortion.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people and their pets enjoyed PawFest 2019 at the Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon Sunday.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) --In an effort to prepare for potential flooding, nearly two dozen volunteers came together on June 2 to fill sand bags as a stock pile.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash on U.S 51 near Balcom Road claimed the life of a Salem woman and seriously injured a Mt. Vernon man.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY-- More than 70 kids can now say they went swimming with two Olympic Gold medalists.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Gas Tax could double. But a bi-partisan group of representatives say the hike is needed to pay for capital improvements.
