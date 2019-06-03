Man shoots, wounds friend believing he is a burglar - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man shoots, wounds friend believing he is a burglar

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a St. Louis man has shot and wounded his friend as he climbed into his window because he thought his friend was a burglar.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Police recovered a firearm and took the resident into custody. There was no word on the condition of the man who had been shot.

An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.