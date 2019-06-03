Farm to Table fundraiser returning to Du Quoin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Farm to Table fundraiser returning to Du Quoin

Posted:

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a big event this summer. It's the third annual Farm to Table Dinner.

The fundraiser is Thursday, July 11 on Main Street. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 4 at the Chamber Office, St. Nicholas Brewing Co. or Sunny 97.1.

You can learn more about the event here.

