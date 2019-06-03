A beautiful Monday, but it's the only day without rain chances this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage of the sunshine and the lone day without a chance for rain this week. Monday will be very pleasant June day with lower humidity and temperatures running about 80 degrees.

Unfortunately, there's more wet weather on the way with scattered showers and storms becoming possible by Tuesday afternoon.

A slow moving storm system will move into the Plains by midweek with ample amounts of moisture setting up across the middle of the country. That sets the stage for more rain, and some of it could be heavy.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on what to expect on News 3 This Morning.