A beautiful Monday, but it's the only day without rain chances t - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A beautiful Monday, but it's the only day without rain chances this week

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage of the sunshine and the lone day without a chance for rain this week. Monday will be very pleasant June day with lower humidity and temperatures running about 80 degrees. 

Unfortunately, there's more wet weather on the way with scattered showers and storms becoming possible by Tuesday afternoon. 

A slow moving storm system will move into the Plains by midweek with ample amounts of moisture setting up across the middle of the country. That sets the stage for more rain, and some of it could be heavy. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on what to expect on News 3 This Morning. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • A beautiful Monday, but it's the only day without rain chances this week

    Monday, June 3 2019 6:57 AM EDT2019-06-03 10:57:23 GMT

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage of the sunshine and the lone day without a chance for rain this week. 

    CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage of the sunshine and the lone day without a chance for rain this week. 

  • Senate concludes budget, construction, tax plans

    Senate concludes budget, construction, tax plans

    Sunday, June 2 2019 11:38 PM EDT2019-06-03 03:38:04 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on action in the Illinois General Assembly: Illinois lawmakers have wrapped up their spring session after a whirlwind week that produced a budget, a state construction plan and billions of dollars in tax increases to fund it, more gambling, legalized marijuana use and protections for abortion.  

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on action in the Illinois General Assembly: Illinois lawmakers have wrapped up their spring session after a whirlwind week that produced a budget, a state construction plan and billions of dollars in tax increases to fund it, more gambling, legalized marijuana use and protections for abortion.  

  • Hundreds celebrate Pawfest in Mt. Vernon

    Hundreds celebrate Pawfest in Mt. Vernon

    Sunday, June 2 2019 10:34 PM EDT2019-06-03 02:34:21 GMT

    MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people and their pets enjoyed PawFest 2019 at the Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon Sunday.

    MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people and their pets enjoyed PawFest 2019 at the Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon Sunday.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.