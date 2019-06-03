A beautiful Monday, but it's the only day without rain chances this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage of the sunshine and the lone day without a chance for rain this week.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on action in the Illinois General Assembly: Illinois lawmakers have wrapped up their spring session after a whirlwind week that produced a budget, a state construction plan and billions of dollars in tax increases to fund it, more gambling, legalized marijuana use and protections for abortion.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people and their pets enjoyed PawFest 2019 at the Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon Sunday.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) --In an effort to prepare for potential flooding, nearly two dozen volunteers came together on June 2 to fill sand bags as a stock pile.
WSIL -- It was a beautiful Sunday with sunshine and comfortable temperatures but changes are on the way.
UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash on U.S 51 near Balcom Road claimed the life of a Salem woman and seriously injured a Mt. Vernon man.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY-- More than 70 kids can now say they went swimming with two Olympic Gold medalists.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Gas Tax could double. But a bi-partisan group of representatives say the hike is needed to pay for capital improvements.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois House cranked out mountains of legislation Saturday in an overtime workday, producing a $39.9 billion budget, a $45 billion state construction program, and billions of dollars in new taxes and fees to fund it, from a doubled gasoline tax to a leviathan expansion of gambling.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A vote in the Illinois house could be the next step towards a new casino in Williamson County.
