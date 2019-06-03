Rainbow crosswalks installed in Chicago's 'Boystown' area - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rainbow crosswalks installed in Chicago's 'Boystown' area

CHICAGO (AP) - More than a dozen crosswalks are to be painted rainbow colors in Chicago's "Boystown" area for June's LGBT pride activities.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Northalsted Business Alliance expects the crosswalks to be finished in time for Pride Fest on June 22 and 23 and the Chicago Pride Parade on June 30. The 14 crosswalks are being installed along Halsted Street in the Lakeview neighborhood on the city's North Side. Alliance officials say their money and donations are funding the $60,000 cost.

Alderman Tom Tunney calls Halsted Street "a tourist destination all over the country." He says, "we want to be sure this historic street remains welcoming to the LGBT community."

The crosswalks are made of thermoplastic polyurethane pavers. They join 20 rainbow pylons also along Halsted Street.

