Hundreds celebrate Pawfest in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people and their pets enjoyed PawFest 2019 at the Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon Sunday.

Vendors and shelters used the event to help raise money and awareness for pet adoptions.

Donation bins were filled with pet food, cat litter and cleaning supplies for area shelters.

This was the third year for Pawfest, and event organizers hope that it only continues to grow bigger and better with years to come.

