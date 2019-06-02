Volunteers fill sandbags in Grand Tower, more help needed

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) --In an effort to prepare for potential flooding, dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to fill and stockpile sandbags in case parts of the levee weaken.

Two of those volunteers are Laura and Mike Ellet, who grew up and still live in the small town. "It's home. It's everybody getting together and helping each other out," Laura says.

The couple says sandbagging is just a way of life when you live along the Mississippi River, "We choose to live by the river. We know the river is going to come up."

The volunteers stockpiled hundreds of read-to-go sandbags for when the Mississippi River is expected to crest next week.

"In the past, we had to immediately bag the sand and take it straight out to the levee," recalls Laura. "We couldn't even keep up with the demand."

Fire Chief Dennis Wright, who organized the event, says he's worried about weather conditions further impacting the amount of flooding.

"All this rain they keep getting up north and we keep getting some here and it just doesn't seem like there's any let up on it," Wright says.

Wright is also worried about how long the river will stay up after it crests on Friday, "The river might stay there for a while. It's not just going to come up and drop."

Mike believes being prepared for potential flooding is becoming more common, "Everybody remembers the flood of 1993 and they had a pretty nasty flood in 1973, but you basically had these 20 year cycles."

Now, it happens every few years. "We've got too many levees, too many wing dikes. I think they are trying to funnel too much water into that channel," he says.

Mike adds that the town is fortunate that the river has never spilled over the levee since it was built in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

Sandbagging had to come to a halt Sunday because volunteers ran out of wooden pallets to store them on. They are in need of pallet donations and volunteers for more sandbagging Monday at 9 a.m behind the water office.

For more information call Fire Chief Wright at (618) 201-0670.