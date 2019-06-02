Another dry and nice day to kick off the work week

WSIL -- It was a beautiful Sunday with sunshine and comfortable temperatures but changes are on the way.

Overnight tonight we will continue to see the mostly clear skies with low temperatures expected to dip into the 50s. Tomorrow will be another nice day with more sunshine and highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Monday will be the nicest day of the week, if you have yard work or outdoor plans tomorrow is the day to get them done.

Widespread shower and thunderstorm chances return by mid week.

