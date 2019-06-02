Another dry and nice day to kick off the work week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Another dry and nice day to kick off the work week

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- It was a beautiful Sunday with sunshine and comfortable temperatures but changes are on the way. 

Overnight tonight we will continue to see the mostly clear skies with low temperatures expected to dip into the 50s.  Tomorrow will be another nice day with more sunshine and highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.  Monday will be the nicest day of the week, if you have yard work or outdoor plans tomorrow is the day to get them done. 

Widespread shower and thunderstorm chances return by mid week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Another dry and nice day to kick off the work week

    Another dry and nice day to kick off the work week

    Sunday, June 2 2019 8:09 PM EDT2019-06-03 00:09:58 GMT

    WSIL -- It was a beautiful Sunday with sunshine and comfortable temperatures but changes are on the way.

    WSIL -- It was a beautiful Sunday with sunshine and comfortable temperatures but changes are on the way.

  • Fatal crash under investigation in Union County

    Fatal crash under investigation in Union County

    Sunday, June 2 2019 3:18 PM EDT2019-06-02 19:18:43 GMT

    UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash on U.S 51 near Balcom Road claimed the life of a Salem woman and seriously injured a Mt. Vernon man.  

    UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash on U.S 51 near Balcom Road claimed the life of a Salem woman and seriously injured a Mt. Vernon man.  

  • Swim with an Olympian

    Swim with an Olympian

    Sunday, June 2 2019 1:17 PM EDT2019-06-02 17:17:28 GMT

    WILLIAMSON COUNTY-- More than 70 kids can now say they went swimming with two Olympic Gold medalists. 

    WILLIAMSON COUNTY-- More than 70 kids can now say they went swimming with two Olympic Gold medalists. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.