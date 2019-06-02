Columbia woman dies after being hit by vehicle

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 25-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in downtown Columbia.

Columbia police say in a news release that Katie Paul died Saturday night.

She and another pedestrian were struck by the car earlier in the night. They were taken to with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say it is unclear if anyone involved was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The crash is still under investigation.

