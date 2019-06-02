Fatal crash under investigation in Union County

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash on U.S 51 near Balcom Road claimed the life of a Salem woman and seriously injured a Mt. Vernon man.

The crash happened Saturday around 7:20 p.m.

Illinois State Police say Robert Schilb, 42, of Mt. Vernon was traveling south on U.S 51 at a high speed. Schilb left the roadway and struck a culvert.

Schilb was airlifted from the scene and taken to an out of state hospital. His passenger, Rosemary Schultz, 58, of Salem was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.