Fatal crash under investigation in Union County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fatal crash under investigation in Union County

Posted: Updated:

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash on U.S 51 near Balcom Road claimed the life of a Salem woman and seriously injured a Mt. Vernon man. 

The crash happened Saturday around 7:20 p.m. 

Illinois State Police say Robert Schilb, 42, of Mt. Vernon was traveling south on U.S 51 at a high speed. Schilb left the roadway and struck a culvert. 

Schilb was airlifted from the scene and taken to an out of state hospital.  His passenger, Rosemary Schultz, 58, of Salem was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Illinois State Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Fatal crash under investigation in Union County

    Fatal crash under investigation in Union County

    Sunday, June 2 2019 3:18 PM EDT2019-06-02 19:18:43 GMT

    UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash on U.S 51 near Balcom Road claimed the life of a Salem woman and seriously injured a Mt. Vernon man.  

    UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash on U.S 51 near Balcom Road claimed the life of a Salem woman and seriously injured a Mt. Vernon man.  

  • Swim with an Olympian

    Swim with an Olympian

    Sunday, June 2 2019 1:17 PM EDT2019-06-02 17:17:28 GMT

    WILLIAMSON COUNTY-- More than 70 kids can now say they went swimming with two Olympic Gold medalists. 

    WILLIAMSON COUNTY-- More than 70 kids can now say they went swimming with two Olympic Gold medalists. 

  • Plan to double gas tax wins approval in House

    Plan to double gas tax wins approval in House

    Saturday, June 1 2019 9:21 PM EDT2019-06-02 01:21:34 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Gas Tax could double. But a bi-partisan group of representatives say the hike is needed to pay for capital improvements.

    SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Gas Tax could double. But a bi-partisan group of representatives say the hike is needed to pay for capital improvements.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.