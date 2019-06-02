Missouri man charged after woman's body left at fire station - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man charged after woman's body left at fire station

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 37-year-old man is accused of stabbing a woman to death and leaving her body outside a fire station in a St. Louis suburb.

Robert Ward, of Fenton, was charged Sunday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports court documents say witnesses saw Ward stab a woman in her late 20s in a vehicle Saturday night. Police allege Ward left the woman's body outside the Fenton Fire Protection District Engine House. She suffered several stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Ward was later found in Jefferson County. He had stabbed himself and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

Ward remained hospitalized Sunday but was being held on a $300,000, cash only bond.

