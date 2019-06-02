Annual Katy Trail Ride canceled because of flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Annual Katy Trail Ride canceled because of flooding

Posted: Updated:

BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Flooding along the Missouri River has prompted the cancellation of this year's Katy Trail Ride, which was scheduled for June 17-21.

Missouri State Parks and the Missouri State Park Foundation said in a news release that about 100 miles of the Katy Trail State Park between Boonville and St. Charles is closed because of flooding.

The Missouri River is expected to crest at near record levels early next week and it could be several weeks before the water recedes from the trail.

The annual five-day ride covers 240 miles and attracts hundreds of riders.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.