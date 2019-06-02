Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE

AP Chief Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Newer drugs are improving survival for some people with hard-to-treat forms of cancer.

One study in advanced lung cancer tested Keytruda (kee-TROO-dah), a drug that helps the immune system fight tumors. Five-year survival was 23% for people who got Keytruda as part of their initial therapy and 16% for those who tried other treatments first. In the past, only 5% of such patients lived that long.

Another study found that adding the drug Kisqali (kiss-KALL-ee) to usual hormone therapy helped young women with the most common type of breast cancer. After about three years, 70% of women given Kisqali were alive versus versus 46% of others who only received hormone therapy.

The results were featured Saturday and Sunday at a cancer conference in Chicago.

