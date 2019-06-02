We have a beautiful Sunday ahead with abundant sunshine - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WSIL --  Last night's cold front brought us a few storms but gorgeous weather to finish the weekend.

Today will be full of abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures.  Highs will top out in the low 80s this afternoon.  It's going to be a great day to get outdoors and to get some mowing done.  This evening and overnight tonight the mostly clear skies will continue with lows dipping into the 50s.  

The rain and thunderstorms chances return by midweek.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest update coming up tonight on News 3.  

