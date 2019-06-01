Plan to double gas tax wins approval in House

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The price motorists in Illinois pay at the pump for gasoline would double to 38 cents per gallon under a plan endorsed by the state House Saturday.

Representatives voted 83-29 Saturday night to increase the motor fuel tax to pay for upgrades to roads, bridges, public transit, railroads and other improvements. Supporters believe it may generate more than $1 billion next year.

Republican Patrick Windhorst, of Metropolis, was the lone local lawmaker to vote no.

During debate on the House floor some republicans said they supported the gas tax because other proposed taxes were pulled off the table including taxes on plastic bags, streaming video, and beer and wine.

The tax increase is just one element that will help pay for a larger $45 billion infrastructure improvement program.

The Senate returns to the Capitol on Sunday and must approve the plan with a three-fifths majority since lawmakers are now in a special session.