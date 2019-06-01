House passes gambling expansion during special session

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- It took an extra day of work, but representatives in the Illinois House overwhelmingly passed a bill to allow new casinos--including one at Walker's Bluff in Williamson County.

The house voted 82-27 to send the measure to the senate which is expected to vote on Sunday. Terri Bryant, Dave Severin, and Nathan Reitz all voted yes. Patrick Windhorst voted no.

SB690 goes beyond the casino expansion. It also allows for more sports betting, video gaming expansion, and increased taxes on cigarettes in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker released the following statements after the bill was passed:

“Legalizing sports betting and expanding gaming will create jobs up and down the state, from Rockford to Chicago to Walker’s Bluff, where communities hungry for employment will see 10,000 new jobs. After the Supreme Court legalized sports betting, I promised the people of Illinois that sports wagering would be a key element of my legislative agenda, so that we are competitive with our neighboring states and can create more revenue for communities around Illinois.

“Gaming expansions in this state have been attempted and failed for years; this effort succeeded because of talented and dedicated public servants like Leaders Terry Link and Tony Munoz and Representatives Bob Rita and Mike Zalewski. Today is a win for the whole state.”