House passes gambling expansion during special session

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A vote in the Illinois house could be the next step towards a new casino in Williamson County.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Saturday, the Chester Bridge will remain open until Sunday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- This evening, another cold front will drop in from the north. A few storms are expected to develop near the St. Louis Metro this evening and move into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri a little after sunset.
MARION (WSIL) -- UPDATE -- Senate Bill 1966, better known as the "Fix the FOID" act did not make it out of Illinois legislature this session. The Senate adjourned at 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning and the bill was left on the table. Supporters have vowed to bring it back in the future.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Union County officials are working to stabilize three sand boils in Wolf Lake.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) — River levels rise near the Mississippi River levee in Grand Tower and a sinkhole has blocked a road nearby.
MANTENO (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train headed to Chicago from Carbondale struck a pedestrian on the tracks near south suburban Manteno.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - With major issues to tackle and a midnight deadline looming, House leaders have announced the chamber will be working at least through Sunday.
(WSIL) -- Johnsonville is recalling more than 95,000 pounds of smoked sausage that may contain pieces of hard, green plastic.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation preventing local officials from enacting more stringent regulations than the state on large farms that raise hogs, poultry and cattle.
