Strong storms possible tonight, beautiful tomorrow

WSIL -- It was a beautiful day with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s but tonight be sure to stay weather aware.

A cold front will push southeast across the region this evening leading to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. These storms will move through the viewing area between 8PM and 1AM moving through our northwestern counties first before pushing southeast into western Kentucky. The storms will slowly weaken as they move through. Damaging winds, lightning and hail will be the main threats.

Tomorrow will be another nice day with more sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It'll be a great day to work in the yard or enjoy the outdoors.

Widespread showers and storms return by midweek.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.