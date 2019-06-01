Chicago's wettest May on record is the 1 that just ended - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago's wettest May on record is the 1 that just ended

CHICAGO (AP) - The wettest May on record in Chicago was the May that just ended.

The National Weather Service says the 8.25 inches of rain that fell in May was the highest total for the month since records started being kept in 1871. That amount of rain eclipsed - barely - the record of 8.21 inches set last year.

For a better idea of just how wet it was, consider that the National Weather Service says the average total for May in Chicago is 3.68 inches.

And it wasn't just a couple big storms that did it. The weather service says at least 01. Inches fell 21 days in May. That total tied the record set in November 1985 for most days in which a measurable amount of rain fell in Chicago.

