Water rescues underway in NW Missouri after levee breach - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Water rescues underway in NW Missouri after levee breach

Posted: Updated:

LEVASY, Mo. (AP) - Emergency officials are conducting water rescues in the tiny northwestern Missouri town of Levasy in the wake of a levee breach along the Missouri River.

Kansas City station WDAF reports the breach happened Saturday, flooding part of the town of about 80 people. Levasy is located about 25 miles east of Kansas City on U.S. Highway 24 just south of the Missouri River.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were conducting the rescues by boat Saturday. Access to Levasy is restricted to residents only. Proof of residency is required to enter.

No injuries have been reported.

Information from: WDAF-AM, http://www.wdaf.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.