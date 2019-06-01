Chester Bridge closure pushed back to Sunday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chester Bridge closure pushed back to Sunday

Posted:

CHESTER (WSIL)  -- The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Saturday, the Chester Bridge will remain open until Sunday morning.  

Crews were planning to close the bridge Saturday, but MoDOT said because of a levee breach upstream, the bridge will remain open until 10 a.m. Sunday, June 2.  

MoDOT says they will continue to monitor river levels and reassess as conditions change. To stay up-to-date, MoDOT asks that you follow their Facebook page. 

