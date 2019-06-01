2 dead, 1 injured in Daviess County shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 dead, 1 injured in Daviess County shooting

Posted: Updated:

WHITESVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Law enforcement officials say two teenagers are dead and another is injured after a shooting in Daviess County.

News outlets report that a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were killed while a 19-year-old male allegedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds after attending a party early Saturday. Police say an estimated 75 to 100 people were at the party when the shooting occurred. The shooter has been described as wearing dark clothing and carrying a handgun.

The 19-year-old has undergone surgery and was in stable condition as of Saturday.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff's office, the names of the deceased will be released once the families are notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.