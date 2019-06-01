Burst of gunfire leaves 3 dead, more than 2 dozen injured - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Burst of gunfire leaves 3 dead, more than 2 dozen injured

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police say 31 people were shot - three fatally - in less than 12 hours in several neighborhoods of the city.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the first two homicides occurred Friday night on the city's West Side. At about 10:35 p.m., a 31-year-old man who fatally shot in the chest by someone in a car. About an hour later, a 24-year-old man was fatally shot by someone who approached him on the sidewalk. At 4:10 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on the city's South Side.

Police say the youngest shooting victim was a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.

