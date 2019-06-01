Illinois Wesleyan University president steps down - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Wesleyan University president steps down

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - The president of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington has stepped down.

The Bloomington Pantagraph reports that Eric Jensen announced Friday that he was retiring and resigning effective immediately.

Jensen says he's about to turn 64 and the time was right to leave the job he's held since 2015. Board of Trustees Chair Timothy Szerlong says a strategic planning process at the school is expected to take about five years and that it's important to have a president who could "not only help us build that strategy but implement it as well."

Former IWU President Richard Wilson will serve as acting president until an interim president is named this summer. A national search will be conducted in the hopes of having a new president in place by the fall of 2020.

