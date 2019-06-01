North Little Rock urges evacuations over flooding fears - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

North Little Rock urges evacuations over flooding fears

By HANNAH GRABENSTEIN
Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Officials are knocking on doors in a North Little Rock, Arkansas, neighborhood and telling residents they should probably leave for higher ground due to the threat of flooding from the Arkansas River.

Officials say in a Facebook post Saturday that they believe the river will back up storm drainage areas and cause roads to become inaccessible for possibly more than a week.

City spokesman Nathan Hamilton says there are about 150 homes in the neighborhood covered by the evacuation recommendation.

Officials said Friday night that a nearby city levee had been breached and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning, but it was canceled when officials later said the levee hadn't breached and wasn't in danger of failing. Instead, a containment berm at a riverside petroleum facility had breached.

