Arab-American says hotel evicted him because of ethnicity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Jordanian-American is suing a Florida hotel after he says he and his fiancée were kicked out because he is of Arab descent.

The Miami Herald reports that Rami Ziyadat of Chicago filed suit against The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Ziyadat in his lawsuit says that on May 24 a hotel employee noticed Arabic words tattooed on his forearm and called security, telling Ziyadat he didn't look like he belonged there. He said a manager apologized but an hour later came to the couple's room with security officers and evicted them.

The Westin declined comment, issuing a statement saying "diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of our culture."

