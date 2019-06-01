Bill to overhaul FOID system fails

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- This evening, another cold front will drop in from the north. A few storms are expected to develop near the St. Louis Metro this evening and move into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri a little after sunset.
MARION (WSIL) -- UPDATE -- Senate Bill 1966, better known as the "Fix the FOID" act did not make it out of Illinois legislature this session. The Senate adjourned at 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning and the bill was left on the table. Supporters have vowed to bring it back in the future.
MARION (WSIL) -- There's one day left of the legislative session and a bill to put more rules on FOID cards awaits a vote in the Senate.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Union County officials are working to stabilize three sand boils in Wolf Lake.
WSIL - There is a small chance of a few isolated thunderstorms Saturday evening but the rest of the weekend looks good...
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) — River levels rise near the Mississippi River levee in Grand Tower and a sinkhole has blocked a road nearby.
MANTENO (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train headed to Chicago from Carbondale struck a pedestrian on the tracks near south suburban Manteno.
(ABC NEWS) -- Virginia Beach police and other emergency services responded to an active shooter incident at the city's Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - With major issues to tackle and a midnight deadline looming, House leaders have announced the chamber will be working at least through Sunday.
(WSIL) -- Johnsonville is recalling more than 95,000 pounds of smoked sausage that may contain pieces of hard, green plastic.
