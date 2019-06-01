Bill to overhaul FOID system fails - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bill to overhaul FOID system fails

MARION (WSIL) -- Senate Bill 1966, better known as the "Fix the FOID" act did not make it out of Illinois legislature this session. The Senate adjourned at 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning and the bill was left on the table. Supporters vow to bring it back in the future. 

