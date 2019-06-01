Illinois college unions protesting for wages, job security

CHICAGO (AP) - Faculty and graduate student workers at Illinois universities are protesting as college unions seek improved wages, benefits and job security.

Employees at the University of Illinois at Chicago, City Colleges of Chicago and Loyola University all held strikes this spring.

At least three walkouts at other campuses were planned during the school year but were averted.

The Chicago Tribune reports that another protest is now likely, as graduate students at the University of Chicago voted last week to walkout in protest of the administration's unwillingness to recognize them as a union.

The group hinted at a strike before the end of the spring quarter in mid-June.

Since May 2017, at least eight unions at six Illinois schools have completed new contracts after a walkout or near-strike.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

