A few strong storms possible Saturday night

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A very pleasant start to Saturday morning with temperatures in a few spots dipping back into upper 50s. We'll see quiet weather through the daylight hours with a lot of sunshine, though there will be a lot of haze due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. 

This evening, another cold front will drop in from the north. A few storms are expected to develop near the St. Louis Metro this evening and move into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri a little after sunset. A few of these storms may be strong, especially through about midnight. Hail and wind damage are the primary threats along with heavy rain and lightning. 

Pay attention and monitor forecast updates, especially if you plan to be camping or out and about Saturday night. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast this morning on News 3 This Morning. 

