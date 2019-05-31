Weekend weather overall good but be aware - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Weekend weather overall good but be aware

WSIL - There is a small chance of a few isolated thunderstorms Saturday evening but the rest of the weekend looks good.  A line of strong storms is expected to move through the St Louis area in the afternoon and arrive locally in the early evening.  Current projections suggest storms will fall apart while moving through SEMO and southern Illinois, but as storms arrive they could produce strong and gusty winds. 

Sunday is forecast to be sunny with lower humidity. 

