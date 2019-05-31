WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday

ANNA (WSIL) -- Family and friends came together on May 31 to wish World War II Veteran Dave Johnson a happy birthday.

Johnson was born in Wing, Illinois in 1919. He was a farmer until being drafted into World War II in 1942 at 21 years of age.

Decades-long friend Brian Henderson says Johnson was never meant to fight in the war, "He wasn’t supposed to go the Army because of his clubbed feet but he got drafted anyway."

He served as a radio man and was stationed in Australia and the Fiji islands. Johnson jokes it was a lot of instructions and following the colonel around.

"I took all the messages back to the boss," Johnson laughs.

His dedication and service earned him a special gift. Employees of the Anna Veterans Home gifted Johnson a shadow box with military decorations.

The gesture brought a tear to his eye and friends say that's the first time that they've ever seen him cry.

Johnson was honorably discharged from the military. He settled down in Du Quoin with his wife, who passed away in 1990. They had a son who died of a stroke but not before giving Johnson two grand kids.

The veteran has overcome many health challenges such as pneumonia and cancer. Friend Kurt Harris says Johnson's faith has got him through those tough times.

"He had an abiding faith in God that’s very important to David throughout his life," Harris explains. "He’s been that way and steadfast in that faith ever since I’ve known him."

Johnson's day ended with a visit from his niece. Her mother is Johnson's last surviving sibling.

When asked what's his secret to a living a long life, Johnson said his grandma lived to be nearly 100 so it must run in the family.