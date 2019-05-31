Sinkhole closes road in Grand Tower

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) — River levels rise near the Mississippi River levee in Grand Tower and a sinkhole has blocked a road nearby.

Officials said the sinkhole here Front Street started because of a failed storm drain two weeks ago.

It allowed dirt to get washed through the drain and eventually, the road sank in because of that.

Kyle McMahon has lived in Grand Tower for 25 years and noticed Front Street started caving in a couple weeks ago.

“It started off kinda small and then next thing you know, it kept growing, little by little, and then next thing you know, boom, it dropped down five or six feet,” McMahon said.

Since then, he said the sinkhole has doubled in size.

“I just hope it don’t keep growing up this way and keep eating up my yard because right here is my house,” McMahon said while pointing to his property.

Officials said the sinkhole is stable and secure, but engineers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are checking it regularly to make sure it doesn’t grow and doesn’t impact the nearby Mississippi River.

The river keeps rising, though.

“I’m not too worried about the sinkhole, I’m more worried about the river,” McMahon said.

The National Weather Service expects the river to crest late next week and it’s not expected to rise above the levee.

McMahon said he’s still anxious, though.

“I’ve thought I would live here for the rest of my life, but you know, I might change my mind,” McMahon said. “Especially if this old river keeps coming up.”

As far as what happens with the sinkhole, Mayor Randy Ellet said everyone is waiting on the river levels to start falling again.

Officials also want people to know that due to the river levels, no one is allowed to drive on the levee until further notice.