Foxx releases Smollett files, offers recusal explanation

By MICHAEL TARM
AP Legal Affair Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's top prosecutor has released more than 2,000 pages of documents in Jussie Smollett's case and explained she recused herself from an investigation into the "Empire" actor's claim he'd been the target of a racist, anti-gay attack solely because of false rumors she was related to him.

Friday's statement from Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx comes two months after her office suddenly dropped all charges against Smollett accusing him of staging the January attack on himself. The move was widely criticized.

Foxx says rumors circulated as suspicions grew about Smollett's account of an attack that she was related to Smollett's family, so she recused herself to avoid "even the perception of a conflict."

Earlier explanations focused on communications between Foxx and a family member of Smollett's.

The release of documents Friday evening came as offices closed for the weekend. A court last week lifted an order barring their release.

