Union County officials work to fix sand boils in Wolf Lake - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Union County officials work to fix sand boils in Wolf Lake

Posted: Updated:

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Union County officials are working to stabilize three sand boils in Wolf Lake. 

"Every time the river gets about 40 feet and stays there for a while, we have problems with sand boils," explains Dana Pearson, director of Union County Emergency Management Agency. 

Crews have been busy hauling in rock. Pearson says 6,500 tons of rip-rap are being used to plug the sand boils. 

Pearson says if they don't treat the problem, they could possibly lose the levee. 

"They said if you start seeing mud coming out of there, you better get in your truck and drive as hard as you can, because that levee is getting ready to go." 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.