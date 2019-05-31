Union County officials work to fix sand boils in Wolf Lake

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Union County officials are working to stabilize three sand boils in Wolf Lake.

"Every time the river gets about 40 feet and stays there for a while, we have problems with sand boils," explains Dana Pearson, director of Union County Emergency Management Agency.

Crews have been busy hauling in rock. Pearson says 6,500 tons of rip-rap are being used to plug the sand boils.

Pearson says if they don't treat the problem, they could possibly lose the levee.

"They said if you start seeing mud coming out of there, you better get in your truck and drive as hard as you can, because that levee is getting ready to go."