Union County officials work to fix sand boils in Wolf Lake

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- Union County officials are working to stabilize three sand boils in Wolf Lake.
WSIL - There is a small chance of a few isolated thunderstorms Saturday evening but the rest of the weekend looks good...
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) — River levels rise near the Mississippi River levee in Grand Tower and a sinkhole has blocked a road nearby.
MANTENO (WSIL) -- An Amtrak train headed to Chicago from Carbondale struck a pedestrian on the tracks near south suburban Manteno.
(ABC NEWS) -- Virginia Beach police and other emergency services responded to an active shooter incident at the city's Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - With major issues to tackle and a midnight deadline looming, House leaders have announced the chamber will be working at least through Sunday.
(WSIL) -- Johnsonville is recalling more than 95,000 pounds of smoked sausage that may contain pieces of hard, green plastic.
(WSIL) - You can make outdoor plans for Saturday but know there is a small chance of storms in the evening.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation preventing local officials from enacting more stringent regulations than the state on large farms that raise hogs, poultry and cattle.
(WSIL) -- Four counties in the southern Illinois region are part of another disaster declaration due to flooding.
