Woman identifies herself as alleged R. Kelly victim - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman identifies herself as alleged R. Kelly victim

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A woman has come forward to say publicly that 11 new sex-related felony counts against R. Kelly stem from allegations she made about the R&B singer.

Jerhonda Pace writes on her Facebook page that she's the alleged victim prosecutors identify as "J.P." in court papers. Anticipating an angry reaction by Kelly's fans, Pace - one of four women Kelly was charged in February with sexually abusing - wrote: "no matter how "wrong" you think I am, the law is on my side, a MINOR at the time."

The Associated Press doesn't usually name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Pace has gone public with her allegations.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse and is due back in court next week on the new charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.