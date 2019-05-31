Another disaster declaration due to flooding in Illinois

(WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has issued a second disaster declaration due to flooding in 34 counties.

All of those communities fall along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. Both rivers reached major flood stage in March and have remained at those levels.

“The State of Illinois will continue to respond and support communities hard hit by historic flooding,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Hundreds of state and local roads and bridges have been closed, both residential and commercial properties have been impacted, and local resources have become exhausted. I have directed agency heads in my administration to provide any resources needed to these communities to protect the lives of Illinois residents.”

On Thursday, Governor Pritzker mobilized the Illinois National Guard to help with the flood fight. Two hundred National Guard soldiers were deployed with another 200 on stand-by.

The disaster proclamation covers: Adams, Alexander, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside, and Woodford counties.



