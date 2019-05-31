Illinois marijuana legislation goes to governor

(WSIL) -- Four counties in the southern Illinois region are part of another disaster declaration due to flooding.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The 66-47 tally Friday would allow those 21 and older to buy marijuana at licensed dispensaries beginning next year.
WSIL - You can make outdoor plans for Saturday but know there is a small chance of storms in the evening. ...
MCCRACKEN CO., KY (WSIL) -- A Paducah man was caught with a stolen gun. The woman who bought it didn't even know it was missing.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker's administration and AFSCME Council 31 have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a camper was vandalized on South Park Road in rural Benton.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration held a hearing Friday to collect information about cannabis compounds such as CBD, which can be found in candy, syrups, oils, drinks, skin patches and dog food.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Friday is the last scheduled day of the General Assembly's spring session.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you notice a little more haze in the sky over the next few days, especially around sunrise and sunset, it's likely due to smoke. Smoke that is coming all the way from Canada!
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Collinsville man is dead after a crash on Interstate 64.
