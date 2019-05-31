Saturday looks sunny with few storms late - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Saturday looks sunny with few storms late

WSIL - You can make outdoor plans for Saturday but know there is a small chance of storms in the evening.  We expect storms moving through the St Louis region to dissipate as they arrive in southern Illinois but a few strong storms appear possible before the activity falls apart. 

Sunday should be sunny with lower humidity. 

Jim will update the chance for strong storms in his forecast on News 3 this evening. 

