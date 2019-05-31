Paducah man charged with burglary, drug crimes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah man charged with burglary, drug crimes

Posted: Updated:
Jeremiah Fuentes Mugshot Provided by McCracken Co. Sheriff Jeremiah Fuentes Mugshot Provided by McCracken Co. Sheriff

MCCRACKEN CO., KY (WSIL) -- A Paducah man faces multiple charges after being caught burglarizing a home on N. Friendship Road in late April.

Among the stolen items Jeremiah J. Fuentes, 20, had was a .38 caliber handgun.

Detectives learned that weapon had been stolen from a woman who didn't even realize it was missing.

Fuentes also had drugs an paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

“This is another unfortunate example of illegal drugs having a direct correlation to other serious crimes and the importance of vigorous enforcement to make a community a better and safer place. This case also exemplifies why it is important to have good working relationships with other law enforcement entities,” McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.