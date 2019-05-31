Paducah man charged with burglary, drug crimes

MCCRACKEN CO., KY (WSIL) -- A Paducah man faces multiple charges after being caught burglarizing a home on N. Friendship Road in late April.

Among the stolen items Jeremiah J. Fuentes, 20, had was a .38 caliber handgun.

Detectives learned that weapon had been stolen from a woman who didn't even realize it was missing.

Fuentes also had drugs an paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

“This is another unfortunate example of illegal drugs having a direct correlation to other serious crimes and the importance of vigorous enforcement to make a community a better and safer place. This case also exemplifies why it is important to have good working relationships with other law enforcement entities,” McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said.

