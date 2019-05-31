Gov. Pritzker, AFSCME announce tentative agreement on new state contract

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker's administration and AFSCME Council 31 have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

The deal was announced Friday morning.

The terms of the contract won't be released until after union members have reviewed and voted on them. Meetings are expected to be scheduled in the coming days.

"With this tentative agreement, Illinois has turned another important page from years of brutal ideological warfare," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Instead, this agreement respects the valuable contributions our workers make to the state and treats all our taxpayers fairly, thanks to months of negotiations that were constructive and frank. This agreement will be accommodated in the budget that the General Assembly will vote on today, and even more importantly, it is consistent with my long-term plans to stabilize Illinois' finances."

"This agreement reflects a fresh start for public service workers in state government," AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said. "For four years, union members did their jobs and served their communities despite Bruce Rauner's chaos, hostility and constant attacks. In the Pritzker administration, AFSCME members have an employer who understands the importance of their work, respects their rights and is a constructive partner in the collective bargaining process."



AFSCME represents nearly 40,000 state employees.

