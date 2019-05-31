Reward offered after camper vandalized in rural Benton

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a camper was vandalized on South Park Road in rural Benton.

Investigators say someone spray painted the camper on Tuesday.

The owner of the motor home is offering a $200 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any tips, call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (618) 438-4841 or (618) 439-9252.



