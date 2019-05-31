US holds CBD hearing as fans, sellers await legal clarity

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker's administration and AFSCME Council 31 have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker's administration and AFSCME Council 31 have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a camper was vandalized on South Park Road in rural Benton.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration held a hearing Friday to collect information about cannabis compounds such as CBD, which can be found in candy, syrups, oils, drinks, skin patches and dog food.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Friday is the last scheduled day of the General Assembly's spring session.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you notice a little more haze in the sky over the next few days, especially around sunrise and sunset, it's likely due to smoke. Smoke that is coming all the way from Canada!
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Collinsville man is dead after a crash on Interstate 64.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- People in our region will once again honor the life of PFC Wyatt D. Eisenhauer.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A slow moving storm system is taking its sweet time exiting our region and thus the surprise showers early Friday morning.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- PawFest presented by SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital is an opportunity for pet owners and their pets to enjoy a day of fun, and it is taking place Sunday, June 2.
(WSIL) -- The goal of Senate Bill 2090 is to expand voting rights for voters eligible to vote who are confined or detained in a county jail