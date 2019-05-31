Foodies, faithful drawn to Metro Detroit Ramadan festivals - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Foodies, faithful drawn to Metro Detroit Ramadan festivals

By JEFF KAROUB
Associated Press

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) - A middle-of-the-night festival has been staged on weekends throughout May in a Detroit suburb and drawn tens of thousands.

Its purpose is to collectively share suhoor, the meal consumed before sunrise - and Muslims begin their daily fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Organizer Hassan Chami says he sought to "centralize" the smattering of food trucks and tents popping up in gas station and strip mall parking lots. The festival aims for authenticity, with Islamic recitations and signs about the purposes and practices of Ramadan.

Yet the carnival atmosphere and bountiful buffet from food trucks has welcomed all comers - Muslim or otherwise - reflecting a growing, diverse faith community that's increasingly comfortable celebrating on its terms but with open arms.

