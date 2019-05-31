Smoke from Canadian wildfires adding haze to the sky this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you notice a little more haze in the sky over the next few days, especially around sunrise and sunset, it's likely due to smoke. Smoke that is coming all the way from Canada!

Numerous large wildfires have been burning in the western province of Alberta, Canada for the past two weeks prompting evacuations and engulfing more than 600,000 acres.

This smoke gets lofted high into the atmosphere where it's caught in the jetstream and travels hundreds, and even thousands, of miles. A change in the jetstream pattern is bringing this smoke south and east into the Midwest through the weekend.

You likely won't smell the smoke and it's effect on air quality will be minimal, but it will bring spectacular sunrises and sunsets.



