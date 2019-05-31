Smoke from Canadian wildfires adding haze to the sky this weeken - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Smoke from Canadian wildfires adding haze to the sky this weekend

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you notice a little more haze in the sky over the next few days, especially around sunrise and sunset, it's likely due to smoke. Smoke that is coming all the way from Canada!

Numerous large wildfires have been burning in the western province of Alberta, Canada for the past two weeks prompting evacuations and engulfing more than 600,000 acres. 

This smoke gets lofted high into the atmosphere where it's caught in the jetstream and travels hundreds, and even thousands, of miles. A change in the jetstream pattern is bringing this smoke south and east into the Midwest through the weekend. 

You likely won't smell the smoke and it's effect on air quality will be minimal, but it will bring spectacular sunrises and sunsets.


 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.