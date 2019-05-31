4 from Indiana sentenced for veterans' fundraising fraud - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4 from Indiana sentenced for veterans' fundraising fraud

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - Four southern Indiana residents have been sentenced after authorities say they pocketed more than $125,000 through fundraisers touted as benefiting veterans and their families.

Federal prosecutors say James Linville was sentenced this week to five years in prison; Joanie Watson was sentenced to more than three years; and Thomas Johnson and Amy Bennett were sentenced to three years. All four had been indicted on charges alleging that they solicited funds from individuals and businesses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

They allegedly pocketed more than $125,000 in cash, gift cards, merchandise and other donations to the Wounded Warrior Fund Inc. and the Wounded Warrior Foundation Inc.

Prosecutors say many of the 1,000 donors were led to believe they were donating to the Wounded Warrior Project , a nationally known legitimate organization.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.