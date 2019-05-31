1 killed in Interstate 64 accident

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you notice a little more haze in the sky over the next few days, especially around sunrise and sunset, it's likely due to smoke. Smoke that is coming all the way from Canada!
JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Collinsville man is dead after a crash on Interstate 64.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- People in our region will once again honor the life of PFC Wyatt D. Eisenhauer.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A slow moving storm system is taking its sweet time exiting our region and thus the surprise showers early Friday morning.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- PawFest presented by SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital is an opportunity for pet owners and their pets to enjoy a day of fun, and it is taking place Sunday, June 2.
(WSIL) -- The goal of Senate Bill 2090 is to expand voting rights for voters eligible to vote who are confined or detained in a county jail
MARION (WSIL) -- There's one day left of the legislative session and a bill to put more rules on FOID cards awaits a vote in the Senate.
SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- The Illinois House has approved tiered state income tax rates that would take effect if voters approve switching to a system that hits higher incomes harder.
SPRINGFIELD (ABC) -- The Illinois House endorsed expanded abortion protections as a half-dozen other states strive to restrict the procedure.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Mexican undersecretary for North America is calling new tariffs on Mexican goods announced by U.S. President Donald Trump a matter that is "most serious."
