1 killed in Interstate 64 accident - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 killed in Interstate 64 accident

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Collinsville man is dead after an accident on Interstate 64.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on I-64 westbound near mile marker 83. 

Illinois State Police say a 2005 black Chevy Cobalt driven by Sean Bonham, 20, of Collinsville, was westbound on Interstate 64 when Bonham lost control and the car began to spin. The Cobalt left the road and hit a tree. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.