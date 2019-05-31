1 killed in Interstate 64 accident

JEFFERSON CO. (WSIL) -- A Collinsville man is dead after an accident on Interstate 64.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on I-64 westbound near mile marker 83.

Illinois State Police say a 2005 black Chevy Cobalt driven by Sean Bonham, 20, of Collinsville, was westbound on Interstate 64 when Bonham lost control and the car began to spin. The Cobalt left the road and hit a tree.

