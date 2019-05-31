Drive-by shooting leaves 5 wounded in Chicago suburb - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Drive-by shooting leaves 5 wounded in Chicago suburb

Posted: Updated:

ROBBINS, Ill. (AP) - Shots fired from a passing car at a suburban Chicago home where a party was being held has left five people wounded.

The shooting occurred about 10:50 p.m. Thursday in Robbins.

Two men, ages 32 and 30, were listed in critical condition at a hospital. Police said the other three victims suffered wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Police were investigating a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.