Memorial ride planned in honor of Perry Co. soldier

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- People in our region will once again honor the life of PFC Wyatt D. Eisenhauer.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A slow moving storm system is taking its sweet time exiting our region and thus the surprise showers early Friday morning.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- PawFest presented by SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital is an opportunity for pet owners and their pets to enjoy a day of fun, and it is taking place Sunday, June 2.
(WSIL) -- The goal of Senate Bill 2090 is to expand voting rights for voters eligible to vote who are confined or detained in a county jail
MARION (WSIL) -- There's one day left of the legislative session and a bill to put more rules on FOID cards awaits a vote in the Senate.
SPRINGFIELD (AP) -- The Illinois House has approved tiered state income tax rates that would take effect if voters approve switching to a system that hits higher incomes harder.
SPRINGFIELD (ABC) -- The Illinois House endorsed expanded abortion protections as a half-dozen other states strive to restrict the procedure.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Mexican undersecretary for North America is calling new tariffs on Mexican goods announced by U.S. President Donald Trump a matter that is "most serious."
CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation says, based on current river levels, the Chester Bridge will close at noon Saturday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Drag Queen Bingo, a Pride March, a Pride Concert and Drag Show, and an Accepting and Affirming Worship are just some of the events that will make up Carbondale's second annual Southern IL Pride Fest.
