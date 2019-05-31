Memorial ride planned in honor of Perry Co. soldier - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Memorial ride planned in honor of Perry Co. soldier

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- People in our region will once again honor the life of PFC Wyatt D. Eisenhauer. The Perry County native died while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom in May 2005. 

On Saturday, June 8, family and friends will hold the 11th annual PFC Wyatt D. Eisenhauer Memorial Ride & Poker Run. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Columbian Club Hall (FKA Pinckneyville KC Hall). The ride will make stops at various veterans' memorials in the region.

If you can't make the ride, come out for the dinner and auction. That's happening from 4 to 7 p.m. You can get more details here

