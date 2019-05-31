Judge refuses to temporarily block new election-related law - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Judge refuses to temporarily block new election-related law

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has denied a request by the state's chief election officer to temporarily block a law aimed at removing her power over the State Board of Elections.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. She claims the law infringes on her executive authority.

In denying her request for a temporary injunction, Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said Grimes failed to show "the likelihood of irreparable harm."

But Shepherd says Grimes has authority to take "all necessary and appropriate measures" to carry out her duties, including resolving deadlocks among board of elections members. The law removes the secretary of state as chairman and a voting member of the board.

Grimes says she looks forward to a full review of her claims before November's election.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.